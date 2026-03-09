Trump is ‘dictator’, Modi his ‘slave’: Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said US President Donald Trump is a “dictator” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his “gulam” (slave), as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over its stand on the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis, trade deal with the USA, and tariff issue.

Addressing a gathering after launching various development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur here, he claimed that Modi is “controlled” by Trump using the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“It (Iran) is also a country, its supreme leader was murdered…if the leader of a country is killed will that country and the world be safe? Think about it. Whether it is Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei or Venezuela’s leader (Nicolas Maduro Moros). If leaders of countries are threatened like this, there will be no peace in the world,” Kharge said, as he accused the US for its “arrogance” and violating international laws.

Also, targeting India’s trade deal with the US, he claimed that India was forced to accept it, where it cannot impose tariffs on the import of several agricultural products, while the Americans impose tariffs on what India exports to them.

“Sixty five per cent of our farmers are dependent on agriculture, while it is 3 per cent in America. What will happen to our farmers? With friendship with such people (Trump), you (Modi) are destroying our country, pushing it to slavery. You have pledged the country for American interests. You act as America says,” he added.