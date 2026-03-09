Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant joins JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday and said he would work to strengthen the party’s organisation.

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ and JD(U)’s national working president Sanjay Jha.

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

People of the state will never forget the CM’s contribution to the state’s development, he said.

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh, a close aide of Nitish Kumar, on Saturday said that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy chief minister in the new government to be formed upon his father’s resignation.