Mamata claims SIR exercise aimed to aid BJP in Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted in the poll-bound state was intended to help the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers from her sit-in demonstration site at Esplanade, Banerjee claimed that the exercise had resulted in the deletion of names of several voters from the electoral rolls.

She said that even with the support of the Election Commission, the BJP would not be able to win the Assembly elections in the state.

“The people of Bengal will give them a befitting reply for snatching their rights,” Banerjee said.

Referring to the alleged deletion of voters’ names, the Chief Minister questioned how people who had voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections could now be excluded from the electoral rolls after the SIR exercise.

“If someone became the Prime Minister after being elected by voters in 2024, how can some of those voters suddenly be declared ineligible? They had exercised their franchise earlier, and now their names are being deleted from the voters’ list,” she said.

Speaking about former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stepping down on March 5, CM Banerjee said there should be clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding his resignation.