Indian consumer will remain priority: Jaishankar 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today said the government will ensure that the interests of Indian consumers remain paramount amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, warning that the crisis could affect global supply chains and energy markets.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, Jaishankar said, “For us, the interest of the Indian consumer is and will always be the overriding priority,” as he briefed Parliament on the rapidly evolving situation in the region.

The minister said the conflict in West Asia had intensified in recent days, raising concerns about disruptions to shipping routes, energy supplies and global trade flows. The government, he said, is closely monitoring developments and assessing the potential economic impact on India. .

Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that tensions in the region should be addressed through diplomacy. “We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” he told the House, stressing that stability in West Asia is critical for global energy markets and India’s economic interests.

The minister also underlined that the welfare of Indians living in the region remains a key concern for the government. According to the government, about 67,000 Indian nationals have returned from the region amid rising tensions.

Referring to India’s decision to allow the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi port, Jaishankar said the move was taken on humanitarian grounds after Tehran requested permission for three ships operating in the region to enter Indian ports. Approval was granted on March 1 and the vessel docked on March 4.

The development came days before another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka on March 4, resulting in heavy casualties. Jaishankar described the incident as unfortunate and said India had deployed maritime assets, including patrol aircraft and naval vessels, for search and rescue operations following the distress call.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties criticised the government for not allowing a full debate on the issue in Parliament. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the minister’s suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha did not allow members to ask questions or seek clarifications, prompting Opposition members to stage a walkout after protests.