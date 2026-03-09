Fresh trouble for Vijay in Karur stampede case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to appear before it tomorrow in connection with the Karur stampede case.

According to reports, Vijay has been asked to appear for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during a TVK event in Karur district last year.

The tragic incident took place on September 27, 2025, during a political rally organised by the TVK at Velusamypuram in Karur.

A huge crowd had gathered to see Vijay, and chaos broke out when people surged forward towards the stage area, triggering a stampede.

In the incident, 41 people lost their lives and several others were injured, triggering widespread shock across the state.

Following the tragedy, the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation. The agency has since been examining various aspects of the incident, including crowd control measures, security arrangements and whether safety guidelines were followed during the event.

CBI officials have already questioned several party functionaries and witnesses in connection with the case. Vijay had earlier appeared before the agency and was questioned for several hours regarding the arrangements made for the rally.

The latest summons is part of the continuing investigation as the CBI gathers further details about the circumstances that led to the deadly stampede.

Vijay has also been in the news due to Sankgeetha Sornalingam’s divorce petition. The actor’s wife has filed a divorce case citing an alleged extramarital affair with a female actor as the reason. Vijay recently made a public appearance with Trisha, which further intensified speculation surrounding the issue. Following this, Sankgeetha filed a fresh plea in court seeking permission to stay at their Neelankarai residence.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to see the light of day due to a censorship case. The CBFC’s revising committee was scheduled to rewatch the film on Monday and issue a censor certificate. However, the re-screening was postponed after one of the committee members reported ill health.