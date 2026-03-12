Iran grants safe passage for India-flagged tankers

Iran has allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Indian tankers Pushpak and Parimal have been navigating the strait safely, even as vessels from the US, Europe, and Israel continue to face restrictions in the strategically vital waterway.

Ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was a key point during a conversation between Jaishankar and Araghchi on Tuesday.

The two leaders also discussed the broader situation in West Asia. This marks their third discussion since the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

India, Asia’s third-largest economy, depends heavily on the strait, with over half of its crude oil and natural gas imports passing through this narrow corridor.

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, 28 Indian-flagged vessels have been operating in or near the Strait of Hormuz since hostilities began.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation due to ongoing security concerns in one of the world’s most critical maritime energy routes.