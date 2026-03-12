TN cracks down on illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders

Amid rising concerns over domestic LPG cylinders being diverted for commercial purposes, the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department on Thursday issued a stern warning to offenders.

Officials confirmed that any household LPG cylinder found being used in hotels, eateries, bakeries, or catering units will be immediately seized, and legal action will follow.

“In recent days, complaints have surfaced about domestic LPG cylinders being misused commercially. This practice is illegal and deprives genuine household consumers of essential supplies,” said a senior official.

Enforcement teams are now conducting surprise inspections across Chennai and other districts, targeting restaurants, roadside eateries, and catering facilities. The public is urged to report violations by contacting the department’s control room at 044-28592828 or via the Consumer Helpline 1967.

Officials stressed that domestic LPG cylinders are subsidised for household use only, and misuse not only breaks the law but also disrupts fair distribution. The department has promised strict monitoring and reiterated that violators will face heavy penalties.

Authorities also highlighted that commercial establishments must use licensed commercial LPG connections, which are priced differently and regulated separately.

Using domestic cylinders in businesses not only violates supply regulations but also creates safety hazards due to higher cooking demands and frequent cylinder replacements.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department assured that continued monitoring and enforcement would protect domestic consumers from shortages. Officials warned that repeat offenders could face fines, imprisonment, and permanent blacklisting from LPG distribution networks, reinforcing the state’s zero-tolerance stance on fuel misuse.