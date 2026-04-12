Samson’s Century Storm and Overton’s Blitz Hand CSK Their First Victory

Chennai, Apr 12:

Cnennai Super Kings finally broke their losing streak in the Indian Premier League 2026 with a comprehensive 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals, delivering a complete team performance that combined batting brilliance with disciplined bowling.

After three disappointing outings, CSK found their rhythm in emphatic fashion, led by a sensational knock from Sanju Samson. The right-hander anchored the innings with an unbeaten 115, showcasing a blend of composure and controlled aggression. Walking in early after the loss of a wicket, Samson steadied the innings before accelerating in the middle and death overs, ensuring CSK posted a daunting 212 for 2.

He was ably supported by young Ayush Mhatre, who played a fluent knock of 59. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership that shifted momentum decisively in CSK’s favour, punishing loose deliveries and rotating strike effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking.

In reply, Delhi Capitals began their chase with intent, as their top order looked to take the game deep.

However, the mounting required run rate began to exert pressure, and CSK’s bowlers capitalised at key moments. Tristan Stubbs emerged as the lone bright spot for DC with a fighting half-century, but lacked sustained support from the other end.

The turning point came through the disciplined spell of Jamie Overton, who delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 4 for 18. His ability to strike at crucial junctures derailed DC’s chase just as they threatened to build partnerships. Overton’s variations and tight lines made scoring difficult, forcing errors from the opposition batters.

He was well supported by Anshul Kamboj, who chipped in with important wickets to maintain pressure. The collective bowling effort ensured Delhi Capitals were restricted to 189, falling short despite a promising start.

The victory not only handed CSK their first points of the season but also provided a much-needed boost in confidence. With both their batting and bowling units clicking in unison, the team will look to build on this momentum in the upcoming fixtures.

For Delhi Capitals, the defeat highlighted concerns in their middle order and inability to handle pressure in high chases, areas they will need to address quickly as the tournament progresses.