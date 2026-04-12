Power-hungry DMK will trade Cauvery to appease Cong, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai, Apr 12:

In a sharp escalation of poll rhetoric ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of jeopardising Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery water rights for political gains.

Campaigning in Thanjavur alongside former rival-turned-ally T. T. V. Dhinakaran, EPS alleged that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was “power-hungry” and neglecting farmers’ interests. He claimed the DMK was giving space to D. K. Shivakumar, a strong advocate of the Mekedatu dam project, which Tamil Nadu fears could impact water flow to the Delta region.

According to EPS, the proposed Mekedatu dam would “turn the entire Delta region into a desert,” accusing the DMK government of failing to firmly oppose the project and safeguard the state’s interests.

Highlighting AIADMK’s past efforts, EPS said that under former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu secured a favourable outcome in the Cauvery dispute through sustained legal battles.

He also pointed out that AIADMK MPs had pressed for the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority by staging prolonged protests in Parliament.

EPS further accused the DMK of adopting a “dual stance” on key issues, including NEET and alliances. He alleged hypocrisy in DMK’s criticism of AIADMK’s ties with the BJP, recalling that the DMK itself had allied with the BJP in past elections.