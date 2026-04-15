Vijay backs women’s quota, Opposes delimitation move

Chennai, Apr 15:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has expressed strong support for women’s reservation while firmly opposing the proposed constituency delimitation, sharpening his political stance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Articulating his position, Vijay welcomed the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, calling it a necessary step toward inclusive governance and gender equality. However, he cautioned against linking the women’s quota with the delimitation exercise, arguing that the two issues must be treated independently.

His remarks come amid a broader national debate, where the proposed legislation ties the rollout of women’s reservation to a future census and delimitation process.

Opposing the delimitation move, Vijay raised concerns that redrawing constituencies based on population could disproportionately affect southern states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures. Political voices across the State have echoed similar apprehensions that such a move could shift parliamentary representation in favour of northern states, altering the federal balance.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief’s intervention adds a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse, positioning his party as supportive of social justice reforms while resisting structural changes perceived as detrimental to regional interests.

With delimitation and women’s reservation emerging as key electoral flashpoints, Vijay’s calibrated stance is likely to resonate with voters navigating both identity and representation concerns in the run-up to the polls.