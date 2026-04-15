61-day fishing ban begins along TN coast

Chennai, Apr 15:

A 61-day annual fishing ban has come into effect across the eastern coastline of Tamil Nadu from midnight on April 15, halting all mechanised fishing activities in a move aimed at protecting marine life during the crucial breeding season.

The restriction, enforced under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, will remain in force until June 14. During this period, mechanised boats are barred from venturing into the sea, with authorities ensuring strict compliance across major fishing hubs. Coastal centres such as Rameswaram, Pamban, Mandapam, Thondi, Erwadi, Keelakarai and Mookaiyur have reported boats being docked, while nets are being secured along harbours including Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Officials said over 2,000 mechanised boats have been anchored statewide, leaving more than 50,000 fishermen and allied workers temporarily without livelihood. The ban is considered essential as April to June marks the peak breeding season for several fish species, and restricting large-scale fishing helps prevent damage to eggs and juvenile fish caused by trawlers and heavy nets.

The impact is expected to be felt in local markets as fish supply declines sharply, likely pushing up prices in the coming weeks. To mitigate the hardship, the State government has announced a relief assistance of ₹8,000 for affected fishermen, which has already been disbursed in advance this year due to the ongoing election period.

Authorities maintain that while the short-term economic impact is significant, the long-term benefits include improved fish stocks, sustainable marine ecosystems, and better yields for fishing communities in the future.