HC seeks response on plea over Udhayanidhi’s asset disclosures

Chennai, Apr 15:

The Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to file their responses on a writ petition seeking a probe into the asset disclosures of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in his election affidavit.

The petition was filed by R. Kumaravel, a resident of the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, who alleged discrepancies between affidavits submitted by Udhayanidhi during the 2021 and 2026 elections. The petitioner claimed there were unexplained variations, including the absence of a previously declared ₹7.36 crore investment in Red Giant Movies in the latest affidavit, and inconsistencies in loan disclosures to a private firm.

He further pointed to a reduction in a declared loan from ₹11.06 crore in 2021 to ₹10 crore in 2026 without explanation, along with a significant increase in reported income in subsequent years. The petitioner argued that such discrepancies could amount to incomplete or false disclosure, violating provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and affecting voters’ right to information.

During the hearing, the Election Commission of India submitted that action would be taken if any false affidavit is established, while also stating that since the election process has begun, the petitioner could pursue an election petition.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan, after hearing the submissions, directed the authorities to respond and adjourned the matter to April 20.