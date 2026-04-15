Kejriwal joins DMK campaign trail

Chennai, Apr 15:

In a significant boost to the ruling DMK’s campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has entered the poll arena, extending his support to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the DMK-led alliance.

Kejriwal’s decision to campaign in Tamil Nadu underscores the growing coordination among opposition parties at the national level, with leaders from multiple parties rallying behind the DMK in a bid to consolidate anti-BJP votes.

His participation is seen as part of a broader strategy to project unity among non-BJP forces ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle.