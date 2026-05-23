Theatre owners seek ₹250 cap on ticket prices

Chennai, May 23:

Representatives of the Multiplex Theatre Owners’ Association have submitted a petition to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, urging the Tamil Nadu government to revise movie ticket pricing and fix the maximum ticket rate at ₹250 across theatres in the state.

According to the association, office-bearers met the Chief Minister in Chennai on Friday and placed a detailed list of 10 demands related to the functioning of cinema halls and the broader film exhibition sector. The request to increase or restructure ticket pricing—particularly the proposal to set a uniform ceiling of ₹250—was highlighted as one of the key issues.

Along with pricing reforms, theatre owners have also called for simplification of procedures linked to theatre licence renewals and approvals. They stated that existing regulatory processes are time-consuming and add operational burdens on cinema hall management.

Another major demand raised by the association is the removal of local entertainment tax on films. Theatre operators argued that the current tax structure increases financial pressure on exhibitors, especially at a time when the industry is still recovering from past disruptions and fluctuating audience turnout.

Industry representatives also expressed hope that the new government under CM Vijay would address long-pending concerns of the exhibition sector. They pointed out that several structural issues related to taxation, licensing, and infrastructure support have remained unresolved for years.

The meeting comes shortly after the formation of the new government, with various stakeholders from the Tamil film industry actively engaging with the administration. Theatre owners are now expecting policy-level discussions in the coming months that could reshape pricing norms and operational regulations in the state’s cinema sector.