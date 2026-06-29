₹100 cr fraud case: Summons issued to ex-Minister Sivasankar

Chennai, Jume 29:

Police have issued a summons to former Tamil Nadu minister Sivasankar in connection with a ₹100 crore fraud case, following his name being included in the First Information Report (FIR).

The case pertains to an alleged job scam in which Ilanchezhiyan, who claimed to be an aide of the former minister, was arrested for cheating multiple individuals. Sivasankar had earlier denied any association, stating that he did not know who Ilanchezhiyan was.

However, the FIR reportedly mentions that Sivasankar was linked to the fraud, with allegations that victims were assured that the promised payments had been successfully processed.

One of the complainants, a retired Sub-Inspector named Srinivasan, alleged that he met Sivasankar at the Secretariat after being promised a government job for his son in the transport department.

With his name now included in the FIR, police have summoned Sivasankar to appear for inquiry as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged large-scale job fraud.