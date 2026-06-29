Vijay likely to visit Karur to meet families of stampede victims

Chennai, June 29:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit Karur in the second week of July to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede during a TVK campaign event last year.

The incident, which took place on September 27, resulted in the deaths of 41 people after a massive crowd surge at the political rally. In the aftermath, Vijay and his party extended financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each to the victims’ families, with the funds directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Due to security and administrative constraints, the families of the deceased were earlier brought to Chennai, where the Chief Minister personally met them at a private resort in Mamallapuram to offer his condolences.

The case related to the incident is currently under investigation by the CBI, supervised by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajas Rathogi.

Sources now indicate that Vijay is planning a visit to Karur to meet the bereaved families in person, marking a significant outreach effort nearly a year after the tragedy.