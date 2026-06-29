Stalin to visit London on July 5 for grandson’s graduation ceremony

Chennai, June 29:

DMK president M.K. Stalin is set to travel to London on July 5, where he will stay for around 10 days, according to party sources.

The visit is primarily to attend the graduation ceremony of his grandson Inbanithi, who recently completed his studies in sports development in Manchester. The ceremony is scheduled to take place next month at the institution where he pursued his degree.

Stalin will be accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Inbanithi. The family is expected to be present together for the convocation event.

Inbanithi, who has now returned to Chennai after completing his studies, is currently undergoing administrative training at Kalaignar TV and is also overseeing operations related to the family-run Regent firm.

After attending the graduation event and spending time in the United Kingdom, Stalin is expected to return to Chennai following his 10-day stay.