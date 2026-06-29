CM Vijay reviews Law and Order, Women’s safety at IAS-IPS meet

Chennai, June 29:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday reviewed key governance areas including law and order, women’s safety, anti-drug measures, and implementation of government schemes during a high-level conference of IAS and IPS officers at the Secretariat.

Held over a month after the TVK government assumed office, the meeting saw participation from senior officials including the DGP, department secretaries, District Collectors, and top police officers.

The conference is being conducted in three sessions to assess action plans across 28 departments. The first session focused on law and order, women’s safety, public health, and the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu initiative. Discussions also covered crime prevention, police accountability, cybercrime, POCSO cases, and caste-related issues.

Officials reviewed anti-narcotics drives, awareness campaigns in educational institutions, and enforcement against banned substances. Upcoming sessions will focus on welfare scheme delivery and environmental issues, with participation from Collectors and Forest officials.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for better coordination between district administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure faster response times and effective implementation of policies at the grassroots level. He also emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for real-time monitoring and improved public service delivery.

Officials were instructed to maintain constant engagement with the public, address grievances promptly, and ensure that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without delay. The review underscored the government’s focus on strengthening governance, transparency, and citizen-centric administration.

The conference will conclude with an address by the Chief Minister, who is also expected to honour outstanding officers.