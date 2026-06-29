Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from Test cricket

London, June 29:

In a stunning development, England captain Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from Test cricket after the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing an end to a remarkable 15-year international career.

The 35-year-old made the announcement during the match, with the England and Wales Cricket Board later confirming that Stokes would step away from the longest format following the conclusion of the game.

Stokes informed his teammates ahead of the fourth day’s play, delivering an emotional message in the dressing room as he urged the side to give their all in the remaining days of the Test.

One of England’s greatest modern-day cricketers, Stokes played a pivotal role in some of the country’s most iconic moments. His heroic 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final helped England secure their maiden title, while his unforgettable unbeaten 135 at Headingley during the Ashes the same year remains one of the finest Test innings in history.