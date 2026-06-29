Ireland humbles India

Belfast, June 29:

Jai Moondra, a software engineer from Rajasthan’s Tonk, rocked a star-studded batting line-up filled with IPL stars as Ireland did the unthinkable, shocking reigning T20 World Champions India by one-run to complete a historic 2-0 series win here on Sunday.

It is easily the greatest moment in Irish cricket since Kevin O’Brien’s epochal century when they beat England in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

But humbling of the mighty India will certainly be at a different level for them.In a slightly nippy, blustery conditions, Moondra (3/32 in 4 overs), who still holds an Indian passport, removed Sanju Samson (0), Abhishek Sharma (0) for first-ball ducks with icing on the cake being skipper Shreyas Iyer’s wicket.

India managed only 153 for 9, chasing 155 at the Stormont ground on an eventful Sunday, after the hosts made 154 for eight.

Towards the end, Harshit Rana (21 off 10 balls) tried his best before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery of the match.

The series defeat also put a stop to India’s 16 T20I series winning streak that started mid 2023.Under mercurial head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian men’s cricket team has achieved some embarrassing firsts.After a home 0-3 whitewash in Tests against New Zealand in 2024 and a first ODI series defeat against New Zealand in early 2026, getting completely annihilated by a minnow is one of the lowest ebbs that one could have hit.Once it became 19 for 3, it was always a catch-up game for India.While vice-captain Tilak Varma (55 off 46 balls) respected the conditions where the ball was swinging and seaming. There was a bit of spongy bounce and the odd ball stopped.

The IPL prima donnas decided to throw caution to the winds and never for once realised that they are not playing on the highways masquerading as cricket pitches which are on offer during the Indian Premier League with support of an Impact Player.With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breathing down his neck, Samson recorded his second successive first-ball duck against Moondra, who got one to shape in.Three balls later, Abhishek, got a delivery bowled on hard length outside the off-stump and the southpaw’s wild swig resulted in Matt Hollard running back from his short third-man position to grab the catch.Shreyas Iyer looked loose on both days, something not expected from a new captain.Moondra slipped a stock left-armer’s delivery that was pushed in with the angle and he got an inside edge onto the stumps playing away from his body.Ishan Kishan (12) was back due to a brilliant direct throw by Ross Adair that found him way short of the crease.At 35 for 4, it seemed all over for India when former vice-captain Axar Patel and current deputy Tilak Verma joined forces on a pitch that had a bit of carry and off the surface movement.

Earlier, debutant Prince gave an impressive account of himself with three scalps while Shivam Dube bowled a double wicket over as India restricted Ireland to what seemed like a below par 154 for 8.