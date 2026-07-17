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SC directs states to frame policy for early release of aged, terminally ill prisoners

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the states and Union territories to formulate a policy within three months for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.
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New Delhi,  July 17:

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the states and Union territories to formulate a policy within three months for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the policy should clearly define the eligibility criteria and procedural framework for consideration of release and in particular, it should provide a clear and uniform definition of “terminal illness”.

The bench delivered its verdict on a plea filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking to release on bail a group of prisoners who are terminally ill or are above 70 years of age.

“All states and Union territories shall within a period of three months from the date of this judgment formulate and notify a comprehensive policy for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age and/or are terminally ill,” Justice Mehta said while pronouncing the verdict.

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