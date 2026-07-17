Chennai third Master Plan may take six more months

Chennai, July 17:

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is likely to take at least six more months to finalise the Third Master Plan for Chennai, as inter-departmental consultations and statutory processes are still under way. The draft plan, covering the period 2026–2047, was originally expected in January this year but remains under review by multiple government departments before being sent to the State government for approval.

Once the government grants approval, the draft will be released for a mandatory two-month public consultation. During this period, residents and stakeholders can submit suggestions and objections. The revised document will then be forwarded for final clearance before being officially notified.

The proposed master plan places significant emphasis on environmental conservation, including the protection of lakes, forests, parks, and open spaces, along with the creation of additional green infrastructure to support sustainable urban growth.

A major highlight of the plan is the proposed expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 sq km. This expansion is expected to enable better long-term planning through improved zoning regulations, wider road networks, and structured development in newly added regions. Authorities have clarified that planning permissions in these areas will continue under the existing framework until the necessary legal amendments are completed.