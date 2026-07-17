Over 50 municipal tenders cancelled amid irregularities

Chennai, July 17:

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Department has cancelled more than 50 tenders across various municipalities in the state due to administrative reasons and reported violations.

The decision comes after complaints surfaced regarding irregularities in the tendering process, particularly concerning the unusually short time given for submissions.

According to reports, bidders were provided only one to four days to submit their tenders, raising concerns about transparency and fairness. In response to these allegations, authorities reviewed the process and decided to cancel the affected tenders to ensure compliance with proper procedures.

The cancellations span multiple municipalities, including Kothagiri, Chengam, Udumalpet, Manapparai, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, and Thiruvaiyaru. Among these, Udumalpet alone accounted for around 30 cancelled tenders, while several others collectively contributed to the total exceeding 50.

The cancelled tenders were related to essential civic works such as drainage maintenance, drinking water connections, weekly market shops, and the installation of new borewells. These projects are critical for local infrastructure and public services, making the issue particularly significant.

Officials have stated that the cancellations were necessary to uphold administrative integrity and ensure that due process is followed. The move is expected to pave the way for fresh tenders with proper timelines and transparent procedures, thereby restoring confidence among contractors and stakeholders.