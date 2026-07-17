MLA horse-trading case: HC rejects pea to reopen arguments 

Chennai, July 17:

The Madras High Court has refused to allow fresh arguments in a case seeking a CBI probe into alleged horse-trading involving an MLA from Uthangarai.

The court had already reserved its judgment after hearing all sides and declined the petitioner’s request to reopen the matter for further submissions.

The case was filed by advocate J. Balasubramani from Tiruppur, who sought a direction to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The petition also requested a probe into complaints by DMK MLAs who alleged attempts of horse-trading. The issue centers around accusations that inducements were offered to elected representatives, raising concerns about political integrity.

During the recent hearing, the petitioner’s senior counsel requested permission to present additional arguments, stating that key evidence needed to be submitted.

However, the bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan rejected the plea, noting that the matter had already been reserved for judgment.

The judges clarified that once a case is reserved, reopening arguments is not permissible. They also indicated that the judgment, which was delayed due to administrative reasons, would be delivered soon.