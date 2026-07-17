TASMAC to introduce 54 new liquor brands

Chennai, July 17:

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation is set to expand its product range by introducing 54 new liquor brands across its outlets in Tamil Nadu.

This move comes in response to growing demand from consumers who have long expressed the need for more variety, especially popular brands available in neighboring states.

Currently, TASMAC outlets sell over 100 brands of liquor, including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and beer. However, only a limited number of these enjoy strong customer preference, while many others see lower demand. Consumers have often pointed out that several well-known brands available in states like Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are not easily accessible in Tamil Nadu.

To address this gap, TASMAC has decided to introduce new varieties in phases, focusing on high-demand and premium segments. Officials noted that customer preferences have evolved in recent years, with increasing interest in better-quality and well-known brands.

With the addition of these new options, customers will have greater choice when purchasing liquor, which is expected to significantly boost satisfaction among consumers across the state.