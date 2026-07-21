Nepal receives first cargo train from Kolkata

Kathmandu, July 21:

A cargo train arrived in Nepal’s Biratnagar directly from Kolkata Port on Monday for the first time, marking the launch of rail-based cargo movement from India to the eastern border city. Carrying 40 containers of mustard imported from a third country, the train reached the Integrated Check Post at Budhanagar in Biratnagar city, officials said.

Under the bilateral trade and transit pact, India has granted Nepal access to its rail, road, and water networks for its international trade with third-party nations. It is the first time that a cargo train has reached Biratnagar directly from Kolkata since the rail cargo service was inaugurated three years ago.