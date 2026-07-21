Andy Burnham: UK’s new PM promises stability, unity

London, July 21:

Andy Burnham began his tenure as the UK’s new Prime Minister on Monday with an acknowledgement of the political instability that brought him to the famous black door of 10 Downing Street as the country’s seventh leader in a decade.

“I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last 10 years to walk up this street, the seventh Prime Minister since 2016, making this a moment for reflection and new resolution,”

Burnham admitted in his inaugural address to the nation as PM soon after a customary meeting with King Charles III.

“It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge.

Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge, to make politics work, to make it work better… Let’s build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose, and positivity,” he declared.