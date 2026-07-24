Dhoni Backs SolarSquare, Bets Big on Clean Energy Future

Mumbai, July 24;

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in residential solar firm SolarSquare through his family office, Midas Deals, as part of the company’s $53 million Series C funding round. In addition to his investment, Dhoni will also take on the role of brand ambassador, signaling a deeper association with the company’s mission to promote clean energy adoption across Indian households.

SolarSquare, which currently serves over 50,000 homes across 29 cities, offers end-to-end rooftop solar solutions, including consultation, installation, financing, and maintenance. With the fresh infusion of capital, the company plans to expand into 30–40 new cities, enhance its technology platform, and improve customer experience through better service infrastructure and financing options. The move reflects the growing momentum in India’s residential solar segment as more homeowners shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking on the investment, Dhoni emphasized that the decision goes beyond business, highlighting the importance of energy security and sustainability in India’s future. His backing is expected to boost the company’s visibility and credibility, while also drawing greater public attention to rooftop solar as a viable and necessary step toward a cleaner, more self-reliant energy ecosystem.