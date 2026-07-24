Govt rules out ethanol blend in premium petrol

New Delhi, July 24:

The Union government has clarified that premium grades of petrol sold in India will continue to remain free from ethanol blending, and there is no proposal at present to restore older fuel variants such as E0 or E10.

The statement was made by Suresh Gopi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, underlining the Centre’s current fuel policy direction.

Premium petrol variants marketed by public sector oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited — including XP100, poWer100 and Speed100 — will continue to be supplied without ethanol blending.

These fuels are niche products designed with specialised additives to enhance engine performance and efficiency, and they account for only a small fraction of total petrol consumption in the country.

The government also stated that there is no immediate plan to increase ethanol blending beyond the current 20 per cent level. Any such decision, officials said, would require detailed studies and consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and research institutions to ensure compatibility and safety.

Highlighting the broader adoption of ethanol-blended fuel, the minister noted that over 20 crore two-wheelers and more than 3 crore petrol cars are already operating on E20 fuel without any major complaints.

He added that the shift towards ethanol blending has been scientifically validated and accepted by the automobile industry after extensive testing.

The Centre further emphasised that maintaining separate supply chains for multiple fuel types such as E0, E10 and E20 across more than one lakh fuel stations would significantly increase logistical complexity and costs.

The policy, therefore, aims to balance consumer convenience with energy security, environmental sustainability and farmer welfare.