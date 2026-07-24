Saudi Prince found dead in London hotel after drug overdose

London, July 24:

A 29-year-old Saudi prince, Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud, was found dead in a luxury hotel in London after consuming a fatal mix of alcohol, party drugs, and prescription medication.

The incident came to light during an inquest conducted by the Inner West London Coroner’s Court, which examined the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to reports, the prince had checked into the Marriott Hotel Kensington on November 19 for a week-long stay. He was last seen alive on CCTV footage the night before his death.

The following day, a hotel staff member discovered him lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his room. Emergency services were immediately alerted, but paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Toxicology reports presented at the inquest revealed alarming levels of substances in his body. His blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal driving limit in England, which alone could have caused a coma.

In addition, investigators found gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a powerful party drug, along with traces of cannabis and medications such as Xanax in therapeutic amounts. Medical experts concluded that the combination of these substances led to cardiac arrest.

The court also heard that the prince had a history of substance misuse and had previously sought treatment. He had undergone detoxification at the Priory Clinic Roehampton in 2025 and later received further care at a rehabilitation facility in Merseyside. Although he had shown signs of recovery, he reportedly missed follow-up appointments after his discharge.

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin ruled the death as “misadventure,” stating that there was no evidence of suicide or involvement of any third party. Authorities confirmed that the prince was alone in his final hours, and no suspicious circumstances were identified. The Saudi Royal Court later acknowledged his death and announced that funeral prayers would be held in Riyadh.

The case highlights the serious risks associated with substance abuse and the dangers of combining alcohol with drugs, even in non-intentional circumstances.