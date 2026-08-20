Karnataka submits revised DPR for Mekedatu dam

Bengaluru, Aug 20:

Karnataka has submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Government for its proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, reviving a long-standing inter-State dispute with Tamil Nadu.

The project envisages a dam with a storage capacity of around 67 TMC and is aimed at meeting Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements while also generating hydroelectric power.

According to the revised DPR, the project is expected to have a major environmental impact, with around 12,500 acres of forest land likely to be submerged and nearly 8.90 lakh trees proposed to be felled. Karnataka has reportedly identified around 20,000 acres of land in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts for compensatory afforestation.

The project was originally estimated to cost around Rs 9,000 crore. Karnataka has maintained that about 4.75 TMC of water from the proposed reservoir would be utilised to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water needs. The project also proposes the generation of 400 MW of electricity.

The earlier DPR submitted by Karnataka was returned by the Centre due to technical issues, prompting the State to prepare a revised report. The latest submission will now undergo scrutiny by the Central Government and other statutory authorities before any decision is taken on granting the required approvals.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the Mekedatu project, expressing concern that the construction of a major storage structure upstream could affect its share of Cauvery water, particularly during periods of deficit rainfall. The State has maintained that the project should not undermine the Cauvery water-sharing arrangements and the rights of lower riparian States.

The project is also expected to face close environmental scrutiny because of the proposed submergence of a vast forest area and the large-scale felling of trees. The impact on wildlife habitats and the broader Cauvery ecosystem is likely to remain a major concern as the project moves through the clearance process.

Karnataka has nevertheless continued to push ahead with the project and has reportedly set a target of laying the foundation stone by August 2027. The revised DPR marks a significant step in Karnataka’s efforts to advance the project, even as Tamil Nadu is expected to continue its political and legal opposition to safeguard its Cauvery water rights.