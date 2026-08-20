Priest sentenced to death for sexually assaulting minor girls

Tirunelveli, Aug 20:

A special POCSO court in Tirunelveli has sentenced a 47-year-old priest, Abraham, to death for sexually assaulting four minor girls after allegedly confining them at a church in Melailanthaikulam near Gangai­kondan in Tirunelveli district in 2022.

According to the prosecution, Abraham was serving as a priest at a Christian church in the Melailanthaikulam area near Devar­kulam. In 2022, the four girls who had visited the church were allegedly unlawfully confined by him and subjected to sexual assault.

The prosecution further alleged that Abraham threatened the girls with death and warned them against revealing the incident to anyone. Following a complaint, Devar­kulam police conducted an investigation and registered a case against him under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act before arresting him.

The case was subsequently tried before the Tirunelveli POCSO Special Court. Government advocate Usha appeared for the prosecution and presented the case before the court.

After examining the evidence and arguments, the court found the charges against Abraham proved and convicted him. Special Judge Suresh Kumar subsequently awarded the death penalty, citing the gravity of the offences committed against the four minor victims.

The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh compensation be paid to each of the four victims, taking the total compensation to Rs 40 lakh.

The verdict has caused a major stir in Tirunelveli. According to the report, this is the fourth case this year in which the Tirunelveli POCSO Special Court has awarded the death penalty to an accused in a POCSO case.

The judgment comes amid continued concern over sexual offences against children and the need for stringent action against those convicted of such crimes.