Sivakasi fireworks inspections politicised: Minister Keerthana

Chennai, Aug 20:

Industries Minister Keerthana on Thursday accused the Opposition of politicising the issue of inspections at fireworks manufacturing units in Sivakasi, even after the government had addressed the concerns raised by workers and manufacturers.

The issue was raised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during a discussion on an attention motion moved by former Minister Thangam Thennarasu. He alleged that fireworks workers in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, were being affected by disruptions caused by sudden inspections at fireworks manufacturing units in the name of safety checks.

Responding to the allegation, Minister Keerthana said inspections had been underway for the past six months and were being carried out in view of safety concerns in the fireworks industry. She pointed out that there are more than 1,000 fireworks manufacturing units in and around Sivakasi, making regular monitoring essential.

The Minister said the inspections were intensified after four accidents occurred consecutively in Sivakasi district. The authorities subsequently identified violations in 177 fireworks units, which were subjected to immediate inspections, she said.

Keerthana said the issues raised during the inspections had been resolved before August 13. She maintained that the government was committed to ensuring that fireworks workers were not adversely affected while also enforcing safety regulations in the industry.

She also said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would ensure that fireworks workers remained safe and happy while continuing their livelihood. Referring to casualties in an earlier fireworks-related incident, she said the Chief Minister had provided Rs 4 lakh as relief to the affected family.

The Minister criticised the Opposition for continuing to stage protests even after, according to her, the issue had been resolved. She alleged that political considerations were being brought into what was essentially a matter concerning industrial safety and regulatory compliance.

Thennarasu, however, reiterated the reasons behind the Opposition’s protest and maintained that the concerns of fireworks manufacturers and workers needed to be addressed without causing unnecessary disruption to the industry.

The exchange in the Assembly came against the backdrop of continuing concerns over safety in Sivakasi’s fireworks industry, which employs a large number of workers and is a major economic activity in Virudhunagar district.