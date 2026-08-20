Key Leaders to Attend Southern Zonal Council Meeting

Chennai, Aug 20:

The 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting will bring together several key political leaders and senior officials from the southern states, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing the meeting. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will also participate in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who is the Deputy Chairman of the council, will attend the meeting along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Governors and administrators of the Union Territories are also expected to participate in the meeting. Two ministers from each participating state will attend. Representing Tamil Nadu will be Energy Resources and Law Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar and School Education Minister Rajmohan.

Chief Secretaries and Home Secretaries of all the participating states, besides senior officials from various Union government ministries, will also be present. Tamil Nadu will be represented by Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary K. Manivasan and other senior officials.