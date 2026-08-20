Southern Zonal Council to Discuss Water Sharing, Delimitation

Chennai, Aug 20:

The 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah near Mahabalipuram, is expected to discuss a range of key regional and national issues, including inter-state river water sharing, the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, education policies, infrastructure development and judicial reforms.

Inter-state water disputes are likely to figure prominently in the discussions, with the sharing of Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka expected to receive particular attention. The meeting is also likely to focus on effective management of inter-state water resources and mechanisms to resolve long-pending disputes between southern states.

The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies is expected to be another major issue before the council. Southern states are likely to raise concerns over the possible impact of the exercise on their parliamentary representation and the political balance between states.

Infrastructure and regional development will also be discussed, with the meeting expected to take up issues relating to regional connectivity, support for major capital projects such as Amaravati and greater economic and infrastructure integration among southern states.

The council is also expected to discuss measures to strengthen social and legal security, including the setting up of fast-track special courts to expedite investigations and trials in cases involving crimes against women and children.

Education is likely to form another important part of the agenda, with the Centre and states expected to discuss coordination on education policies and guidelines, besides the allocation and release of pending educational grants.