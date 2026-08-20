Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Chennai, To chair Southern Zonal Council meeting of CMs today

Chennai, Aug 20:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Wednesday night to attend and chair a conference of chief ministers of southern states and Puducherry at Kovalam on Thursday.

Chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry are expected to participate in the conference. Shah will chair the meeting.

Security was stepped up at the old airport and along the routes that Shah was scheduled to take to Kovalam, with a large number of police personnel deployed as part of the security arrangements.

According to his programme, after the event Amit Shah will leave Mahabalipuram by road at around 2.30 pm, reach the Chennai airport at 3.30 pm, before emplaning for Delhi by a special flight at 3.45 pm