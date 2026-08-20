Vijay meets Home Minister Amit Shah in city

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay after arriving in Chennai to chair the Southern Zonal Council meeting at Kovalam near Chennai.

Vijay, who has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, welcomed Amit Shah at a star hotel in Mamallapuram. The meeting marked the first interaction between the two leaders since Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister.

Chief Ministers and senior officials from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also participating in the regional meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Sai Kumar has been appointed Secretary of the Council.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Ministers Nirmal Kumar and Rajmohan were appointed as members of the Southern Zonal Council.