Tiruppur: Woman accuses astrologer of sexual assault 

Coimbatore, Aug 26:

A 30-year-old woman from Tiruppur has lodged a complaint alleging that an astrologer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions after promising to remove obstacles to her marriage and later marry her, while also allegedly cheating her of money.

The complaint, submitted to the Coimbatore Range Inspector General of Police, has triggered concern and is expected to lead to further inquiry.

According to the woman’s petition, her parents had been searching for a suitable marriage alliance for a long time. As no match materialised, she said she was under severe emotional stress and had accompanied her parents in seeking religious remedies and consulting astrologers.

About three years ago, she was introduced through a friend to an astrologer in the Narasimhanaickenpalayam area of Coimbatore district.

The woman alleged that the astrologer told her that certain remedies would help remove the obstacles delaying her marriage and assured her that she would get married soon. On the pretext of performing these remedies, he allegedly asked her to meet him on several occasions.

She further alleged that the astrologer later promised to marry her and, using this assurance, forced her into a sexual relationship on multiple occasions.

The woman also accused him of taking money from her on different occasions. She alleged that he cited financial difficulties and borrowed money that she had saved for her marriage. On another occasion, she claimed, he sought Rs 1.5 lakh, stating that one of his relatives had met with an accident.

According to the complaint, the astrologer subsequently stopped communicating with her after receiving the money.

The woman said she later came to know that the astrologer was already married, which she alleged had been concealed from her.

When she confronted him, she alleged that he threatened her with dire consequences and warned that he had influential contacts, including senior police officials.

The woman has sought criminal action against the astrologer, alleging that he exploited her faith in astrology and her desire to get married to deceive her and cause severe harm to her life.

She has also sought police protection, claiming that she fears for her safety following the alleged threats.

Copies of the complaint have reportedly been sent to the Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police, the Collectors of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

Police are expected to examine the allegations and take further action in accordance with the law.

The allegations in the complaint are yet to be independently established, and the accused’s version was not available at the time of reporting.