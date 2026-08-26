Agriculture & airport both essential: Minister Rajmohan

Chennai, Aug 26:

Tamil Nadu needs both agriculture and an airport for its future development, School Education and Tamil Development Minister Rajmohan said on Wednesday, adding that the government would have to consult legal experts on the possibility of providing land again to farmers who had given up their holdings for the Parandur airport project.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Tamil scholar and freedom fighter Thiru. Vi. Kalyanasundaranar, popularly known as Thiru.Vi.Ka, on his 143rd birth anniversary at the Tamil Development Directorate in Egmore, Chennai.

The occasion also witnessed folk art performances, including Mayilattam, Karagattam and traditional music. The programmes were organised following the State government’s announcement that folk artistes would be given an opportunity to perform at Tamil Nadu government functions.

Speaking about the proposed World Tamil Conference, Rajmohan said Chief Minister had taken a decision to organise the event and a committee had already been constituted to take forward the preparations.

Turning to the contentious Parandur airport project, the Minister underlined the deep emotional and economic connection between farmers and their land.

“Taking land away from farmers is like separating a mother from her child,” he said, stressing that agricultural land was not merely a property but the source of livelihood and identity for farming families.

Rajmohan said the question of providing land again to farmers who had parted with their land for the proposed Parandur airport would require detailed consultation with legal experts.

“The matter has to be examined from the legal perspective before any decision can be taken,” he said.

At the same time, the Minister maintained that Tamil Nadu could not afford to choose one development priority at the cost of another.

“Tamil Nadu needs agriculture and it also needs an airport,” he said, emphasising the need to strike a balance between protecting farmers’ interests and meeting the State’s infrastructure and development requirements.

He said the government would have to engage with all stakeholders, including farmers, members of the public, legal experts and other concerned groups, before arriving at an appropriate solution.

The Minister’s remarks come amid continuing debate over land acquisition and the future of farmers affected by the proposed Parandur airport project. His comments highlighted the government’s attempt to address the concerns of the agricultural community while also pursuing major infrastructure development considered necessary for the State’s economic growth.

Rajmohan said a comprehensive and balanced approach was essential to ensure that the interests of farmers were safeguarded without compromising Tamil Nadu’s long-term development needs.