Two die of suspected toxic gas while cleaning well 

Chennai, Aug 26:

Two persons, including a father and his son, died of suspected toxic gas inhalation after they entered a 45-foot-deep well for cleaning work in the Elephant Gate area of Chennai on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ayyanar, 35, and his father Ravi, 65, both residents of Kodungaiyur.

According to initial information, Ayyanar had entered the deep well located in Ponnappan Sandhu in the Elephant Gate area to carry out desilting and cleaning work. Ravi subsequently entered the well, but both were reportedly overcome by suspected poisonous gases trapped inside.

On receiving information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After a difficult operation, the firefighters retrieved the bodies of both the victims from the 45-foot-deep well.

The bodies were later sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have begun an inquiry into the incident. The exact cause of death and the nature of the suspected toxic gas are expected to be established following further investigation and medical examination.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers involved in entering deep and confined spaces such as wells without adequate safety equipment and precautions.