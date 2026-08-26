DVAC officials conduct raids at Nanganallur EB office

Chennai, Aug 26: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise raid at the Nanganallur Electricity Board office in Chennai following complaints that bribes were being allegedly demanded for providing new electricity connections, effecting name transfers and replacing electricity meters.

The action was taken based on complaints received in connection with houses and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the Nanganallur Electricity Board office.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found Rs 59,000 in the possession of an Assistant Divisional Engineer and another Rs 10,000 with an electricity board employee.

Both were subsequently asked to appear before the DVAC office and provide a proper explanation regarding the cash found in their possession.

According to officials, the Assistant Divisional Engineer was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the money. Following this, the DVAC police have reportedly recommended that the Electricity Board department initiate appropriate departmental action against the official.

Further inquiries are under way.