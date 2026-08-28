CM Vijay conducts surprise inspection at Puzhal prison

Chennai, Aug 28:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at Puzhal Central Prison, reviewing conditions in both the men’s and women’s prison facilities and seeking details on allegations concerning inmate welfare, security and illegal activities inside the jail.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reportedly interacted with prison officials and sought explanations on complaints raised by inmates, the quality of food served and the overall functioning of the prison administration.

Vijay also reviewed allegations of bribery, unauthorised use of mobile phones and the circulation of narcotic substances within the prison premises. Officials were questioned about the measures being taken to prevent the smuggling of drugs and other prohibited items into the jail.

The Chief Minister also examined issues related to the safety and welfare of inmates, including incidents of deaths in custody and the security arrangements in place.

He is learnt to have issued a stern warning to prison authorities against any negligence in handling prisoners or complaints relating to their welfare and safety.

The surprise inspection covered several aspects of prison administration, including inmate security, food quality, prevention of drug circulation, restrictions on mobile phone use and allegations of corruption.

The visit assumes significance amid concerns over prison security and the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent illegal activities inside correctional facilities.