Kolathur set to move out of Sekarbabu’s DMK control?

Chennai, Aug 28:

DMK’s ongoing organisational restructuring is set to bring significant changes to the party’s district-level leadership in Chennai, with Kolathur Assembly constituency, earlier under former minister P.K. Sekarbabu’s organisational control, likely to come under a new district secretary.

As part of the restructuring exercise, the number of DMK district secretaries has reportedly been increased from 77 to 110. In Chennai, the number of party districts has been expanded from six to 10.

Sekarbabu, who has been serving as the Chennai East district secretary, earlier had organisational responsibility for Harbour, Egmore, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Villivakkam, Kolathur and Ambattur Assembly constituencies.

Under the new reorganisation, however, Harbour, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Villivakkam have been grouped under Chennai East district. Kolathur and Perambur are proposed to be brought under a newly reorganised Chennai North district, where a new district secretary is expected to be appointed.

The move is being seen as significant as Kolathur was previously a key constituency under Sekarbabu’s organisational supervision.

Former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had contested from Kolathur in the recent Assembly election and suffered defeat. Following the result, sections of the DMK had reportedly raised questions over the party’s organisational functioning and election management in the constituency, with allegations that Sekarbabu had failed to adequately monitor party work there.

With Kolathur now set to be shifted to a separate district structure, a new district secretary is likely to take charge of the party organisation in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the restructuring has also affected the organisational clout of former minister V. Senthil Balaji. The Karur district secretary’s responsibility, which was earlier under his control, has now been divided into Karur West and Karur East districts.

Senthil Balaji, regarded as one of the DMK’s key organisers and known for efficiently managing large-scale party events, is expected to see his organisational influence reduced following the bifurcation.