We are fighting to rescue remaining Tamils in Nepal: Rajmohan

New Delhi, Aug 28:

The Tamil Nadu government is continuing efforts to rescue the remaining Tamils stranded in flood-hit Nepal despite severe communication disruptions, Minister Rajmohan said on Friday, after 21 rescued persons arrived safely in the national capital.

The group of 21 Tamils, who were evacuated from Kathmandu, landed in Delhi at around 3.45 pm on a flight that departed the Nepalese capital at 2.15 pm.

The ministerial team constituted by Chief Minister Vijay to coordinate the rescue operation met the survivors at the Delhi airport. Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Thennarasu and Vinoth interacted with the rescued Tamils and enquired about their condition.

Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan said all 21 persons who arrived in Delhi were in good health, though several were still recovering from the trauma of the devastating floods.

“Communication networks have been badly affected in Nepal, and we are fighting to locate and rescue those who are still stranded,” he said.

Rajmohan added that several survivors had lost their passports in the floods, creating additional challenges in the evacuation process.