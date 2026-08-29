3 college students killed in Madurantakam car crash

Chengalpet, Aug 29:

Three college students were killed and four others injured after the SUV in which they were travelling met with a major accident near Madurantakam on the Chennai–Tiruchi National Highway early Saturday.

According to reports, the accident occurred after a tyre of the SUV burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV, carrying the college students, crashed on the busy highway.

Three students died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. Emergency personnel and police rushed to the spot following the accident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The impact of the crash left the vehicle badly damaged. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, including the condition of the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the tyre burst.

The accident caused shock among motorists and residents in the area. The Chennai–Tiruchi highway, which witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day, has seen several serious accidents in recent years, raising concerns over road and vehicle safety.

Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to gather details from the injured students and examine the damaged vehicle to establish the exact sequence of events.