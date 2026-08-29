39 Tamils stranded in Tibet safe, Evacuation plan underway, say officials

Chennai, Aug 29:

All 39 Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Tibet are safe, and coordinated arrangements are underway to bring them back to the State through Nepal and Delhi, officials said, providing relief to their anxious families.

The stranded Tamils are expected to be brought from Tibet to Nepal on August 30 and are likely to reach Kathmandu by Sunday evening. Officials are making arrangements for their movement from the difficult terrain and onward travel.

Following their arrival in Kathmandu, the 39 people are scheduled to be flown to Delhi on August 31. From the national capital, they will be divided into two groups based on their final destinations in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 39 passengers, 33 will be brought to Coimbatore, while the remaining six will travel to Chennai. Separate flight arrangements are being made for both groups.

The 33 passengers travelling to Coimbatore are expected to board an evening flight from Delhi and reach Coimbatore at night. The remaining six passengers will take an evening flight from Delhi to Chennai and are expected to arrive in the city later that night.

The latest confirmation that all 39 Tamils are safe has brought considerable relief to their relatives and families. With communication and travel arrangements being coordinated between the concerned authorities, efforts are now focused on ensuring that the passengers complete each leg of the journey without further difficulty.

Officials are also expected to coordinate their movement and provide necessary assistance during the transfers at Nepal and Delhi, particularly as the group includes people who have already faced difficulties after being stranded in Tibet.

The planned route — Tibet to Nepal, Kathmandu to Delhi and Delhi to Tamil Nadu — is aimed at facilitating their safe and orderly return. Once they reach Coimbatore and Chennai, the stranded travellers are expected to proceed to their respective hometowns.

The arrangements have provided a sense of reassurance to the families, who have been waiting for their loved ones to return safely. Authorities are continuing efforts to ensure that the entire process is completed smoothly.

With the evacuation plan now in place, steps are being taken to ensure the safe return of all 39 Tamils from Tibet to Tamil Nadu.