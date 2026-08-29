DMK begins exercise to elect 110 district secretaries

Chennai, Aug 29:

The DMK is set to appoint constituency-level observers for all 110 Assembly constituencies within the next couple of days as part of preparations to reorganise the party structure and conduct its internal elections, party sources said.

The constituency observers, along with the existing 77 district secretaries, are expected to undertake the exercise of redrawing the boundaries of party-level organisational units, from the branch level to the area secretary level, based on the number of voters in each constituency.

The exercise is expected to pave the way for a broader organisational restructuring within the party. The DMK is also likely to begin a fresh membership enrolment drive shortly, sources said.

According to party sources, the existing organisational structure is expected to undergo significant changes ahead of the internal elections. The DMK is likely to elect 110 district secretaries through the party’s internal electoral process, rather than making the appointments directly.

The appointment of constituency observers is expected to be the first major step in this process. The observers will work with the district secretaries to assess the existing organisational boundaries and formulate new boundaries taking into account the voter strength of each area.

The DMK leadership is also expected to identify districts where members from Scheduled Caste communities and women will be given an opportunity to contest for the post of district secretary.

The final decision on the districts where such representation will be ensured is expected to be taken by the party high command, according to sources.

The proposed organisational elections will be closely watched within the party, as the district secretary is a key organisational position with considerable influence over the party’s grassroots machinery.

The restructuring, membership drive and subsequent internal elections are expected to strengthen the party organisation at the booth, branch and constituency levels, while also paving the way for greater representation of women and Scheduled Caste members in key organisational positions.