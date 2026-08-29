DMK functionary stabbed to death near Kovai

Coimbatore, Aug 29:

A 62-year-old DMK functionary was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend after chilli powder was thrown into his face near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Friday, triggering shock in the area.

The deceased was identified as Nagaraj (62) of Vellimalaipattinam, near Narasipuram. He was a betel-leaf sheath trader and a local DMK functionary. The accused, Kandasamy (65), also a DMK functionary from the same locality, was reportedly known to Nagaraj as a friend.

According to the police, Kandasamy had allegedly developed a suspicion that Nagaraj was having an inappropriate relationship with his wife. The suspicion had reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the two men.

The incident occurred when Nagaraj was riding his motorcycle to buy tea. As he was passing through South Car Street in Narasipuram, Kandasamy allegedly intercepted him.

Before Nagaraj could stop his motorcycle, Kandasamy allegedly threw chilli powder into his face. Blinded and disoriented, Nagaraj reportedly lost his balance and fell down.

Kandasamy then allegedly attacked him with a knife that he had concealed. Nagaraj sustained more than 13 serious injuries, including wounds to his neck, the back of his head and abdomen. He died at the spot, police said.

Following the attack, Kandasamy allegedly fled the spot. On receiving information about the murder, Alandurai police rushed to the scene and launched a search to trace him.

During the search, police reportedly found Kandasamy in the locality after he had allegedly cut his right hand with the knife in an apparent suicide attempt. Police rescued him and admitted him to Coimbatore Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The Alandurai police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the murder and the exact motive behind the attack.