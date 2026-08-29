Once More – Review:  Refreshing Romance

Once More brings a refreshing touch to the familiar Tamil romantic-drama template, thanks to Vignesh Srikanth’s attempt to explore love, heartbreak and second chances through characters who feel contemporary and relatable. Led by Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, the film finds much of its charm in its quieter moments and the chemistry between its lead pair.

Arjun Das brings a restrained intensity to Raghu, a young man carrying the weight of a troubled past. His brooding screen presence works particularly well for a character who is emotionally guarded yet yearning for connection. Aditi Shankar, meanwhile, brings considerable energy and spontaneity to Anjali. Her expressions and lively performance give the romance its warmth, while her chemistry with Arjun Das adds an appealing emotional layer to their relationship.

What makes Once More stand apart is its willingness to look at love beyond conventional romantic equations. The film also touches upon different forms of affection and emotional vulnerability, adding a progressive dimension to an otherwise accessible romance. The supporting relationships are woven into the narrative without feeling completely disconnected from the central story.

The first half is especially effective in establishing the characters and allowing the romance to develop naturally. Several intimate conversations and everyday interactions give the film an easy-going quality. The locations also contribute to the mood, with certain spaces becoming closely associated with Raghu’s emotional journey.

Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music is another major strength. The soundtrack complements the film’s romantic atmosphere and helps elevate several of its emotional moments. The songs bring freshness to the proceedings without overwhelming the story.

The film does lose some momentum when it shifts into the backstory behind Raghu’s emotional turmoil. Some of the explanations could have been explored with greater depth, and a few dramatic developments may leave viewers wanting stronger justification. Even so, these shortcomings do not completely take away from the film’s overall appeal.

Vignesh Srikanth deserves credit for attempting to present a modern relationship with sensitivity rather than relying entirely on familiar romantic clichés. His writing is at its best when it allows the characters to simply talk, react and experience their emotions without excessive melodrama.

At the centre of it all are Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, who give the film its heart. Their contrasting personalities — his quiet intensity and her vibrant warmth — create an engaging romantic dynamic.

Once More may not reinvent the romance genre, but it offers enough freshness, humour, music and emotional warmth to make it an enjoyable theatrical experience. For audiences looking for a breezy romance with a more mature emotional core, this is a film worth giving a chance.