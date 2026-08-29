FSSAI Proposes Red Warning Labels on Junk Food

New Delhi, Aug 29:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed prominent red warning labels on the front of packaged food and beverages that are high in sugar, salt or fat, in a move aimed at helping consumers identify potentially unhealthy products more easily.

The proposal seeks to introduce a prominent front-of-pack warning system so that consumers can understand the nutritional risks of a product without having to study detailed information on the reverse of the package.

Under the proposed system, products that meet specified thresholds for nutrients of concern would carry a red warning symbol.

The proposal follows growing concerns over the rising consumption of highly processed foods and beverages and their potential impact on public health.

The regulator’s proposal has come shortly after the Supreme Court questioned the delay in introducing clear warning labels for packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat.

The proposed warning would use a red hexagonal symbol to alert consumers when a product is high in two or more specified nutrients.

The thresholds would be based on the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition.

The objective is to make nutritional information immediately visible, particularly to children and other vulnerable sections of the population.

At present, consumers often have to examine the nutrition panel and interpret quantities of sugar, salt, fat and other ingredients before determining whether a packaged product is high in these nutrients.

The proposed system would provide a simple visual warning on the front of the package.

The move is likely to have a significant impact on the packaged food and beverage industry, particularly manufacturers of products containing high levels of sugar, salt and fat.

Food companies have previously raised concerns about the design and implementation of front-of-pack warning labels.

The Supreme Court had recently questioned the regulator’s approach to the issue and sought clarity on the government’s position.

The proposed FSSAI measure could therefore mark a significant shift in India’s food-labelling policy.

If implemented, consumers would be able to identify products carrying the red warning at a glance while making purchasing decisions.

The proposal is now expected to go through the regulatory process before a final framework is notified.\